Bedworth Brass

Posted: 7-May-2025

Required:

Bedworth Brass, Midlands 1st Section band are looking for a talented and enthusiastic soprano player to join the ranks of our hard working and social band.



Contact:

Rehearsals are Mondays and Wednesdays 7.45-9.45pm at The Trent Valley Social Club, just off junction 3 M6. Please apply in confidence to the band secretary using the following address:

Bedworth Brass

Posted: 7-May-2025

Required:

Bedworth Brass, Midlands 1st Section band are looking for a talented and enthusiastic Bass Trombone player to join the ranks of our hard working and social band.



Contact:

Rehearsals are Mondays and Wednesdays 7.45-9.45pm at The Trent Valley Social Club, just off junction 3 M6. Please apply in confidence to the band secretary using the following address: