Bedworth Brass

Posted: 7-May-2025

Required:
Bedworth Brass, Midlands 1st Section band are looking for a talented and enthusiastic soprano player to join the ranks of our hard working and social band.

Contact:
Rehearsals are Mondays and Wednesdays 7.45-9.45pm at The Trent Valley Social Club, just off junction 3 M6. Please apply in confidence to the band secretary using the following address:

  Map to bandroom   Bedworth Brass

Bedworth Brass

Posted: 7-May-2025

Required:
Bedworth Brass, Midlands 1st Section band are looking for a talented and enthusiastic Bass Trombone player to join the ranks of our hard working and social band.

Contact:
Rehearsals are Mondays and Wednesdays 7.45-9.45pm at The Trent Valley Social Club, just off junction 3 M6. Please apply in confidence to the band secretary using the following address:

  Map to bandroom   Bedworth Brass
view all events »

What's on

Contest: European Brass Band Championshiips

Friday 9 May • Konzerthaus, SandvigÃ¥ 1, 4007 Stavanger, Norway

Contest: European Brass Band Championshiips

Saturday 10 May • Konzerthaus, SandvigÃ¥ 1, 4007 Stavanger, Norway

Contest: 103rd Spring Festival

Saturday 10 May • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool. . FY1 1HU

Dobcross Silver Band - Glossop Old Band

Sunday 11 May • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Dobcross Silver Band - 150th Anniversary and reunion Concert

Sunday 18 May • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

