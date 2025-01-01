1 to 2 of 2
Bedworth Brass
Posted: 7-May-2025
Required:
Bedworth Brass, Midlands 1st Section band are looking for a talented and enthusiastic soprano player to join the ranks of our hard working and social band.
Contact:
Rehearsals are Mondays and Wednesdays 7.45-9.45pm at The Trent Valley Social Club, just off junction 3 M6. Please apply in confidence to the band secretary using the following address:
Map to bandroom Bedworth Brass
Bedworth Brass
Posted: 7-May-2025
Required:
Bedworth Brass, Midlands 1st Section band are looking for a talented and enthusiastic Bass Trombone player to join the ranks of our hard working and social band.
Contact:
Rehearsals are Mondays and Wednesdays 7.45-9.45pm at The Trent Valley Social Club, just off junction 3 M6. Please apply in confidence to the band secretary using the following address:
Map to bandroom Bedworth Brass