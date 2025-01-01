1 to 2 of 2
Bedford Town Band
Posted: 8-May-2025
Required:
1st horn position available at Bedford Town Band (First section). If you are interested in becoming part of our friendly band, we would love to hear from you. Planned contests this year include Wychavon .
Contact:
Please contact our MD Craig Patterson in confidence for more details. It would be great to see you at a rehearsal. Phone 07970 914304 or email
Bedford Town Band
Posted: 8-May-2025
Required:
BBb bass position available at Bedford Town Band (First section). If you are interested in becoming part of our friendly band, we would love to hear from you. Planned contests this year include Wychavon .
Contact:
Please contact our MD Craig Patterson in confidence for more details. It would be great to see you at a rehearsal. Phone 07970 914304 or email