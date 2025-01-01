Olney Brass May 8 • Ambitious and friendly L&SC 2nd section contesting band, based in Newport Pagnell (near to jnct 14, M1) currently seeking the following players: CORNETS (solo cornets desired, positions negotiable), Eb BASS, FLUGELHORN, PRINCIPAL EUPHONIUM.

Bedford Town Band May 8 • 1st horn position available at Bedford Town Band (First section). If you are interested in becoming part of our friendly band, we would love to hear from you. Planned contests this year include Wychavon .

Bedford Town Band May 8 • BBb bass position available at Bedford Town Band (First section). If you are interested in becoming part of our friendly band, we would love to hear from you. Planned contests this year include Wychavon .

