Olney Brass
Posted: 8-May-2025
Required:
Ambitious and friendly L&SC 2nd section contesting band, based in Newport Pagnell (near to jnct 14, M1) currently seeking the following players: CORNETS (solo cornets desired, positions negotiable), Eb BASS, FLUGELHORN, PRINCIPAL EUPHONIUM.
Contact:
To apply, email: or send a private message via our band social media pages on Facebook or Instagram. For more information visit: www.olneybrass.co.uk
Rehearsals are on Tuesdays at 745pm-945pm in Newport Pagnell.