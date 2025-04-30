1 to 2 of 2
Posted: 10-May-2025
Required:
Help fill our vacancy! Could you be the missing heartbeat of our successful and thriving brass band? LGB Brass need a kit player. Are you, a reader? Or have big band, brass band , concert band, military or orchestral experience?
Contact:
Visit our website; www.lgbbrass.co.uk to find out more about our growing organisation. If interested please contact or call 07735730861
Lewes, Glynde and Beddingham Brass Band
Posted: 14-Apr-2025
Required:
LGB Brass are recruiting for a new Musical Director to join our thriving and aspirational organisation and take us onto the next stage of our musical journey. We are a 2nd section contesting band with a varied calendar of concerts and events.
Contact:
Apply by 30th April 2025 by emailing . Please submit a resume of your musical experience and what you would bring to our band. To discuss, call Simon Emberley (secretary) on 07735 730861.