                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Lewes, Glynde and Beddingham Brass Band

Posted: 10-May-2025

Required:
Help fill our vacancy! Could you be the missing heartbeat of our successful and thriving brass band? LGB Brass need a kit player. Are you, a reader? Or have big band, brass band , concert band, military or orchestral experience?

Contact:
Visit our website; www.lgbbrass.co.uk to find out more about our growing organisation. If interested please contact or call 07735730861

  Map to bandroom   Lewes, Glynde and Beddingham Brass Band

Lewes, Glynde and Beddingham Brass Band

Posted: 14-Apr-2025

Required:
LGB Brass are recruiting for a new Musical Director to join our thriving and aspirational organisation and take us onto the next stage of our musical journey. We are a 2nd section contesting band with a varied calendar of concerts and events.

Contact:
Apply by 30th April 2025 by emailing . Please submit a resume of your musical experience and what you would bring to our band. To discuss, call Simon Emberley (secretary) on 07735 730861.

  Map to bandroom   Lewes, Glynde and Beddingham Brass Band
view all events »

What's on

Contest: European Brass Band Championshiips

Friday 9 May • Konzerthaus, SandvigÃ¥ 1, 4007 Stavanger, Norway

Contest: European Brass Band Championshiips

Saturday 10 May • Konzerthaus, SandvigÃ¥ 1, 4007 Stavanger, Norway

Contest: 103rd Spring Festival

Saturday 10 May • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool. . FY1 1HU

Dobcross Silver Band - Glossop Old Band

Sunday 11 May • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Dobcross Silver Band - 150th Anniversary and reunion Concert

Sunday 18 May • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Lewes, Glynde and Beddingham Brass Band

May 10 • Help fill our vacancy! Could you be the missing heartbeat of our successful and thriving brass band?. LGB Brass need a kit player. Are you, a reader? Or have big band, brass band , concert band, military or orchestral experience?

Olney Brass

May 8 • Ambitious and friendly L&SC 2nd section contesting band, based in Newport Pagnell (near to jnct 14, M1) currently seeking the following players: CORNETS (solo cornets desired, positions negotiable), Eb BASS, FLUGELHORN, PRINCIPAL EUPHONIUM.

Bedford Town Band

May 8 • 1st horn position available at Bedford Town Band (First section). If you are interested in becoming part of our friendly band, we would love to hear from you. Planned contests this year include Wychavon .

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Jonathan Pippen


Conductor, Adjudicator, Trombone Soloist & Clinician

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top