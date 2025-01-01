                 

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 11-May-2025

Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND are meeting on 12th monday at 11am in our bandroom. Its a fun friendly rehearsal for players of all abilities with coffee and cake thrown in Its all free and does not affect you banding allegiances as its just a chance for an extra blow

Contact:
ring or email dave pegram on 07887717997 or for more details

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 22-Apr-2025

Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND are recommencing rehearsals on 28th Monday at 11am in our bandroom and we would love you to join us. We welcome players of all abilities who just fancy a friendly fun blow with cake and coffee thrown in. Its all free so join us.

Contact:
Contact Dave Pegram on 07887717997 or email for more details.
All our players are members of other bands from unregistered to Championship as we do not affect your allegiance to your band.

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 21-Apr-2025

Required:
Required Percussion and Bass players (Eb or Bb). We are a friendly and ambitious band and have successfully qualified for the second section national finals and also earned promotion to the 1st section in 2026. Come along and help complete our happy team

Contact:
We rehearse on a Wednesday evening in Chinnor and have a realistic diary of bookings and events. Please contact or call 07368 286211 for an informal chat and further details. All enquiries in strict confidence. We await your call!

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver
