Lofthouse2000 Brass Band May 12 • Lofthouse are currently recruiting for Kit, Bass (Bb & Eb), Baritone, Bass Trombone and Cornets. We are a 3rd section contesting band with regular concerts and events throughout the year and would love to fill our happy team with keen players.

Petworth Town Band May 12 • Petworth Town. Band have vacancies for CORNETS and TUBA. We are an enthusiastic non contesting band with a thriving list of concerts and engagements throughout the year and are led by our passionate and inspirational MD Paula Streeter.

