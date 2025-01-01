Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Leicestershire Co-op Band

Posted: 12-May-2025

Required:

CORNET VACANCY - We are currently seeking an enthusiastic and committed cornet player to join our friendly and ambitious band. The position is flexible based on experience and preference. Rehearsals are Tuesday & Thursdays 8-10pm, in Coalville, Leics.



Contact:

Contact Band Manager Steve Barham on 07498 799103

Or email

Visit us at leicestercoopband.com

Come make music with a band that's proud of its heritage and excited for the future!