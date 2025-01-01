1 to 1 of 1
Leicestershire Co-op Band
Posted: 12-May-2025
Required:
CORNET VACANCY - We are currently seeking an enthusiastic and committed cornet player to join our friendly and ambitious band. The position is flexible based on experience and preference. Rehearsals are Tuesday & Thursdays 8-10pm, in Coalville, Leics.
Contact:
Contact Band Manager Steve Barham on 07498 799103
Or email
Visit us at leicestercoopband.com
Come make music with a band that's proud of its heritage and excited for the future!