1 to 3 of 3
Petworth Town Band
Posted: 12-May-2025
Required:
Petworth Town. Band have vacancies for CORNETS and TUBA. We are an enthusiastic non contesting band with a thriving list of concerts and engagements throughout the year and are led by our passionate and inspirational MD Paula Streeter.
Contact:
If you would like to join the band or come to a rehearsal please contact our Band Master Martyn Streeter on 07734 366402 or email . Rehearsals take place Monday Evening 7pm to 8.30 pm at Hampers Green Petworth GU28 9NL
Petworth Town Band
Posted: 12-May-2025
Required:
Petworth Town. Band have vacancies for CORNETS and TUBA. We are an enthusiastic non contesting band with a thriving list of concerts and engagements throughout the year and are led by our passionate and inspirational MD Paula Streeter.
Contact:
If you would like to join the band or come to a rehearsal please contact our Band Master Martyn Streeter on 07734 366402 or email . Rehearsals take place Monday Evening 7pm to 8.30 pm at Hampers Green Petworth GU28 9NL
Petworth Town Band
Posted: 14-Apr-2025
Required:
Petworth Town Band have vacancies for back row cornets, repiano, flugelhorn and tuba. We have a thriving list of concerts and engagements and are led by our enthusiastic and inspirational MD Paula Streeter
Contact:
If you would like to join our happy band please contact our Band Master Martyn Streeter on 07734 366402 or email . Rehearsals take place on a Monday evening from 7 pm to 8.30 pm at Hampers Green Petworth GU28 9NL