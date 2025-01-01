1 to 1 of 1
Lofthouse2000 Brass Band
Posted: 12-May-2025
Required:
Lofthouse are currently recruiting for Kit, Bass (Bb & Eb), Baritone, Bass Trombone and Cornets. We are a 3rd section contesting band with regular concerts and events throughout the year and would love to fill our happy team with keen players.
Contact:
If you're interested you are welcome drop into a rehearsal or contact us for a chat either via email /phone on 07876 800929. We rehearse at Belle Isle WMC in South Leeds Monday and Thursday 19:30-21:30.