                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Newstead Brass

Posted: 12-May-2025

Required:
Newstead Brass is looking to recruit a PRINCIPAL CORNET player to join our ambitious and hardworking Championship Section band. With an exciting schedule ahead, this is a rare chance to join our ranks as we look to achieve further success as a team.

Contact:
Rehearsals Wednesday (8pm) and Sunday (7pm) in Kirkby in Ashfield (NG17 8LE)

Please contact Musical Director Martin Heartfield 07411 223221

If you're up for the challenge and looking for a new opportunity, express your interest by Sunday 1 June!

  Map to bandroom   Newstead Brass
view all events »

What's on

Barnsley Brass - Quiz Me Baby One More Time

Saturday 17 May • Worsbrough Miners Welfare. Park Road. Worsbrough Bridge. Barnsley S70 5LJ

Dobcross Silver Band - 150th Anniversary and reunion Concert

Sunday 18 May • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

The Hepworth Band - Albie Sugden Foundation Charity Concert

Saturday 24 May • Christ Church, New Mill, Holmfirth HD9 7ER

Ocean Brass - Segalula A Capella

Saturday 31 May • Jubilee Hall, Little Shore Lane, Bishop's Waltham SO32 1ED

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 13 June • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Newstead Brass

May 12 • Newstead Brass is looking to recruit a PRINCIPAL CORNET player to join our ambitious and hardworking Championship Section band.. . With an exciting schedule ahead, this is a rare chance to join our ranks as we look to achieve further success as a team.

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band

May 12 • Lofthouse are currently recruiting for Kit, Bass (Bb & Eb), Baritone, Bass Trombone and Cornets. We are a 3rd section contesting band with regular concerts and events throughout the year and would love to fill our happy team with keen players.

Petworth Town Band

May 12 • Petworth Town. Band have vacancies for CORNETS and TUBA. We are an enthusiastic non contesting band with a thriving list of concerts and engagements throughout the year and are led by our passionate and inspirational MD Paula Streeter.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Chris King

MBA, BMus(Hons), LRSM, AoBBA
Conductor, Arranger, Adjudicator, Compere, Band Trainer

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top