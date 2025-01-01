1 to 1 of 1
Newstead Brass
Posted: 12-May-2025
Required:
Newstead Brass is looking to recruit a PRINCIPAL CORNET player to join our ambitious and hardworking Championship Section band. With an exciting schedule ahead, this is a rare chance to join our ranks as we look to achieve further success as a team.
Contact:
Rehearsals Wednesday (8pm) and Sunday (7pm) in Kirkby in Ashfield (NG17 8LE)
Please contact Musical Director Martin Heartfield 07411 223221
If you're up for the challenge and looking for a new opportunity, express your interest by Sunday 1 June!Map to bandroom Newstead Brass