wantage silver band

Posted: 1-Jul-2025

Required:
Wantage Band (championship section) are looking to fill the position of THIRD CORNET with immediate effect. The band perform in concerts across the region and a number of contests each year. This is a brilliant opportunity to work with MD Chris King.

Contact:
The band rehearse every Sun 7:30pm and Wed 8:00pm at their very own band hall (complete with bar!) on Tugwell Field, Wantage, OX12 8FR. Interested players should . Visit www.wantageband.org for more information about WSB.

  Map to bandroom   wantage silver band

wantage silver band

Posted: 1-Jul-2025

Required:
Wantage Band (championship section) are looking for an experienced BASS PLAYER (position negotiable). The band perform in concerts across the region and a number of contests each year. This is a brilliant opportunity to work with MD Chris King.

Contact:
The band rehearse every Sun 7:30pm and Wed 8:00pm at their very own band hall (complete with bar!) on Tugwell Field, Wantage, OX12 8FR. Interested players should . Visit www.wantageband.org for more information about WSB.

  Map to bandroom   wantage silver band

wantage silver band

Posted: 1-Jul-2025

Required:
Wantage Band (championship section) are looking for a PERCUSSIONIST to join them from Sep 2025. The band perform in concerts across the region and a number of contests each year. This is a brilliant opportunity to work with Musical Director Chris King.

Contact:
The band rehearse every Sun 7:30pm and Wed 8:00pm at their very own band hall (complete with bar!) on Tugwell Field, Wantage, OX12 8FR. Interested players should . Visit www.wantageband.org for more information about WSB.

  Map to bandroom   wantage silver band

wantage silver band

Posted: 1-Jul-2025

Required:
Wantage Concert Brass are looking for a TROMBONE player - the perfect opportunity to join their band! The band compete in the FIRST SECTION and have a sensible schedule of engagements, concerts and contests throughout the year.

Contact:
The band rehearse every Tuesday and Friday, 7:30pm at their very own band hall (complete with bar!) on Tugwell Field, Wantage, OX12 8FR. Interested players should email . Visit www.wantageband.org for more information about WSB.

  Map to bandroom   wantage silver band

wantage silver band

Posted: 1-Jul-2025

Required:
Wantage Academy Brass have a vacancy for a Bb BASS player to join their band, led by MD Nikki Jones. The band achieved their highest position ever in the fourth section at the L&SC Area and look forward to attending the National Finals in September.

Contact:
The band rehearse every Wednesday at 7pm and Saturday at 10am at their very own band hall on Tugwell Field, Wantage, OX12 8FR. Interested players should email . Please visit www.wantageband.org for more information about WSB.

  Map to bandroom   wantage silver band
