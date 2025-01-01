                 

Linthwaite Band

Posted: 1-Jul-2025

Required:
We are a friendly 4th section contesting band with various engagements throughout the year, and currently have a vacancy for a cornet player (position negotiable) and are keen to fill the position. Please see contact details below.

Contact:
We practice Wednesday evenings at Broad Oak Bowling Club between 8 and 10pm, under our MD Tony Robertson. If you are interested please contact us via our contact page at www.linthwaitebrassband.co.uk or call Dan Sawyer on 07703495485

  Map to bandroom   Linthwaite Band
