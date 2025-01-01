Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Linthwaite Band

Posted: 1-Jul-2025

Required:

We are a friendly 4th section contesting band with various engagements throughout the year, and currently have a vacancy for a cornet player (position negotiable) and are keen to fill the position. Please see contact details below.



Contact:

We practice Wednesday evenings at Broad Oak Bowling Club between 8 and 10pm, under our MD Tony Robertson. If you are interested please contact us via our contact page at www.linthwaitebrassband.co.uk or call Dan Sawyer on 07703495485