1 to 1 of 1
Linthwaite Band
Posted: 1-Jul-2025
Required:
We are a friendly 4th section contesting band with various engagements throughout the year, and currently have a vacancy for a cornet player (position negotiable) and are keen to fill the position. Please see contact details below.
Contact:
We practice Wednesday evenings at Broad Oak Bowling Club between 8 and 10pm, under our MD Tony Robertson. If you are interested please contact us via our contact page at www.linthwaitebrassband.co.uk or call Dan Sawyer on 07703495485