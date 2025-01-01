                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Haverhill Silver Band

Posted: 3-Jul-2025

Required:
Haverhill Silver Band (championship section) seeks a PRINCIPAL CORNET. This is a superb opportunity to lead East Anglia's premier brass band on the concert and contest stage (including the Senior Cup and Whit Friday).

Contact:
We rehearse in a dedicated band room on Wednesday evenings in Haverhill, Suffolk, with extra rehearsals on Sunday evenings prior to contests. Please contact Matthew Waterson (secretary) at to arrange a trial with the band.

  Map to bandroom   Haverhill Silver Band

Haverhill Silver Band

Posted: 15-Jun-2025

Required:
Haverhill Silver Band (championship section) seeks a PRINCIPAL CORNET. This is a superb opportunity to lead East Anglia's premier brass band on the concert and contest stage (including the Senior Cup and Whit Friday).

Contact:
We rehearse in a dedicated band room on Wednesday evenings in Haverhill, Suffolk, with extra rehearsals on Sunday evenings prior to contests. Please contact Matthew Waterson (secretary) at to arrange a trial with the band.

  Map to bandroom   Haverhill Silver Band
view all events »

What's on

Longridge Band - Anniversary Concert

Saturday 12 July • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HT

Haverhill Silver Band - Proms Concert - St Ives

Saturday 12 July • Hill Rise Park, St Ives PE27 6SP

The Hepworth Band - A Summer Proms Concert

Sunday 20 July • Hepworth United Sports Club, Far Lane, Hepworth, Holmfirth. HD9 1RN

Petworth Town Band - Ebernoe Horn Fair

Friday 25 July • Ebernoe Cricket Ground GU28 9LD

Petworth Town Band - Dorset House School Fete

Saturday 26 July • Dorset House School RH20 1PB

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Ilkeston Brass

July 11 • We are looking for additional cornet players to join us â€“ positions negotiable! Ilkeston Brass is a friendly 4th section band with a long history based in the SE of Derbyshire.

Olney Brass

July 11 • OLNEY BRASS currently seeking a talented player to fill the following vacancy, in order to strengthen their line up: Eb BASS. We're an ambitious and friendly 2nd section band, with a variety of contests, concerts & community events annually.

Olney Brass

July 10 • OLNEY BRASS currently seeking talented players to fill the following vacancies, in order to strengthen their line up: SOLO CORNETS. We're an ambitious and friendly 2nd section band, with a variety of contests, concerts & community events annually.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Phillip Lawrence

ARCM PGRNCM MFTCL ARCM B.Mus
Composer, conductor, teacher

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top