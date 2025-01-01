Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Haverhill Silver Band

Posted: 3-Jul-2025

Required:

Haverhill Silver Band (championship section) seeks a PRINCIPAL CORNET. This is a superb opportunity to lead East Anglia's premier brass band on the concert and contest stage (including the Senior Cup and Whit Friday).



Contact:

We rehearse in a dedicated band room on Wednesday evenings in Haverhill, Suffolk, with extra rehearsals on Sunday evenings prior to contests. Please contact Matthew Waterson (secretary) at to arrange a trial with the band.

