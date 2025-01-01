1 to 2 of 2
Epping Forest Band
Posted: 7-Jul-2025
Required:
Epping Forest band have a vacancy for solo horn. We are a friendly 3rd section band with a variety of gigs through out the year. We have our own band hut with close to links with London Underground central line and the M11 motorway.
Contact:
If you are interested contact us at and we'll get you along for a meet and greet . Or go to our website. eppingforestband
