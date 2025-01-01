Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Petworth Town Band

Posted: 7-Jul-2025

Required:

Petworth Town Band have vacancies for CORNETS, TUBA and BASS TROMBONE. We are an enthusiastic band with a full calendar of engagements. We would welcome you to join us and our inspirational MD Paula Streeter.



Contact:

To join the band or join us at a rehearsal please contact our Band Manager Martyn Streeter on 07734 366402 or email . Rehearsals take place on a Monday at 7pm to 8.30pm at Hampers Green Petworth GU28 9NL.

