Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 4 of 4 First

Previous

Next

Last

Olney Brass

Posted: 11-Jul-2025

Required:

OLNEY BRASS currently seeking a talented player to fill the following vacancy, in order to strengthen their line up: Eb BASS. We're an ambitious and friendly 2nd section band, with a variety of contests, concerts & community events annually.



Contact:

Email:

or send a private message via Olney Brass' Facebook page.

Rehearsals are on Tuesdays 7:45-9:45pm at Lovat Fields Retirement Village, Milton Keynes, MK15 9ED

Olney Brass

Posted: 10-Jul-2025

Required:

OLNEY BRASS currently seeking talented players to fill the following vacancies, in order to strengthen their line up: SOLO CORNETS. We're an ambitious and friendly 2nd section band, with a variety of contests, concerts & community events annually.



Contact:

Email:

or send a private message via Olney Brass' Facebook page.

Rehearsals are on Tuesdays 7:45-9:45pm at Lovat Fields Retirement Village, Milton Keynes, MK15 9ED

Olney Brass

Posted: 10-Jul-2025

Required:

OLNEY BRASS currently seeking a talented player to fill the following vacancy, in order to strengthen their line up: FLUGELHORN. We're an ambitious and friendly 2nd section band, with a variety of contests, concerts & community events annually.



Contact:

Email:

or send a private message via Olney Brass' Facebook page.

Rehearsals are on Tuesdays 7:45-9:45pm at Lovat Fields Retirement Village, Milton Keynes, MK15 9ED

Olney Brass

Posted: 10-Jul-2025

Required:

OLNEY BRASS currently seeking a talented player to fill the following vacancy, in order to strengthen their line up: SOPRANO CORNET. We're an ambitious and friendly 2nd section band, with a variety of contests, concerts & community events annually.



Contact:

Email:

or send a private message via Olney Brass' Facebook page.

Rehearsals are on Tuesdays 7:45-9:45pm at Lovat Fields Retirement Village, Milton Keynes, MK15 9ED