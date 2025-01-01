                 

Olney Brass

Posted: 11-Jul-2025

Required:
OLNEY BRASS currently seeking a talented player to fill the following vacancy, in order to strengthen their line up: Eb BASS. We're an ambitious and friendly 2nd section band, with a variety of contests, concerts & community events annually.

Contact:
Email:
or send a private message via Olney Brass' Facebook page.
Rehearsals are on Tuesdays 7:45-9:45pm at Lovat Fields Retirement Village, Milton Keynes, MK15 9ED

  Map to bandroom   Olney Brass

Olney Brass

Posted: 10-Jul-2025

Required:
OLNEY BRASS currently seeking talented players to fill the following vacancies, in order to strengthen their line up: SOLO CORNETS. We're an ambitious and friendly 2nd section band, with a variety of contests, concerts & community events annually.

Contact:
Email:
or send a private message via Olney Brass' Facebook page.
Rehearsals are on Tuesdays 7:45-9:45pm at Lovat Fields Retirement Village, Milton Keynes, MK15 9ED

  Map to bandroom   Olney Brass

Olney Brass

Posted: 10-Jul-2025

Required:
OLNEY BRASS currently seeking a talented player to fill the following vacancy, in order to strengthen their line up: FLUGELHORN. We're an ambitious and friendly 2nd section band, with a variety of contests, concerts & community events annually.

Contact:
Email:
or send a private message via Olney Brass' Facebook page.
Rehearsals are on Tuesdays 7:45-9:45pm at Lovat Fields Retirement Village, Milton Keynes, MK15 9ED

  Map to bandroom   Olney Brass

Olney Brass

Posted: 10-Jul-2025

Required:
OLNEY BRASS currently seeking a talented player to fill the following vacancy, in order to strengthen their line up: SOPRANO CORNET. We're an ambitious and friendly 2nd section band, with a variety of contests, concerts & community events annually.

Contact:
Email:
or send a private message via Olney Brass' Facebook page.
Rehearsals are on Tuesdays 7:45-9:45pm at Lovat Fields Retirement Village, Milton Keynes, MK15 9ED

  Map to bandroom   Olney Brass
What's on

Longridge Band - Anniversary Concert

Saturday 12 July • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HT

Haverhill Silver Band - Proms Concert - St Ives

Saturday 12 July • Hill Rise Park, St Ives PE27 6SP

The Hepworth Band - A Summer Proms Concert

Sunday 20 July • Hepworth United Sports Club, Far Lane, Hepworth, Holmfirth. HD9 1RN

Petworth Town Band - Ebernoe Horn Fair

Friday 25 July • Ebernoe Cricket Ground GU28 9LD

Petworth Town Band - Dorset House School Fete

Saturday 26 July • Dorset House School RH20 1PB

Pro Cards

Martyn Evans

BEd (Hons) NABBC member
Conductor, Band Trainer, Teacher, Adjudicator

               

