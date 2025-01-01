1 to 4 of 4
Olney Brass
Posted: 11-Jul-2025
OLNEY BRASS currently seeking a talented player to fill the following vacancy, in order to strengthen their line up: Eb BASS. We're an ambitious and friendly 2nd section band, with a variety of contests, concerts & community events annually.
or send a private message via Olney Brass' Facebook page.
Rehearsals are on Tuesdays 7:45-9:45pm at Lovat Fields Retirement Village, Milton Keynes, MK15 9ED
Olney Brass
Posted: 10-Jul-2025
OLNEY BRASS currently seeking talented players to fill the following vacancies, in order to strengthen their line up: SOLO CORNETS. We're an ambitious and friendly 2nd section band, with a variety of contests, concerts & community events annually.
or send a private message via Olney Brass' Facebook page.
Rehearsals are on Tuesdays 7:45-9:45pm at Lovat Fields Retirement Village, Milton Keynes, MK15 9ED
Olney Brass
Posted: 10-Jul-2025
OLNEY BRASS currently seeking a talented player to fill the following vacancy, in order to strengthen their line up: FLUGELHORN. We're an ambitious and friendly 2nd section band, with a variety of contests, concerts & community events annually.
or send a private message via Olney Brass' Facebook page.
Rehearsals are on Tuesdays 7:45-9:45pm at Lovat Fields Retirement Village, Milton Keynes, MK15 9ED
Olney Brass
Posted: 10-Jul-2025
OLNEY BRASS currently seeking a talented player to fill the following vacancy, in order to strengthen their line up: SOPRANO CORNET. We're an ambitious and friendly 2nd section band, with a variety of contests, concerts & community events annually.
or send a private message via Olney Brass' Facebook page.
Rehearsals are on Tuesdays 7:45-9:45pm at Lovat Fields Retirement Village, Milton Keynes, MK15 9ED