Haverhill Silver Band
Posted: 13-Jul-2025
Required:
Haverhill Silver Band (championship section) seeks a SECOND HORN. This is a superb opportunity to join East Anglia's premier brass band on the concert and contest stage (including the Senior Cup and Whit Friday).
Contact:
We rehearse in a dedicated band room on Wednesday evenings in Haverhill, Suffolk, with extra rehearsals on Sunday evenings prior to contests. Please contact Matthew Waterson (secretary) at to arrange a trial with the band.
Haverhill Silver Band
Posted: 3-Jul-2025
Required:
Haverhill Silver Band (championship section) seeks a PRINCIPAL CORNET. This is a superb opportunity to lead East Anglia's premier brass band on the concert and contest stage (including the Senior Cup and Whit Friday).
Contact:
We rehearse in a dedicated band room on Wednesday evenings in Haverhill, Suffolk, with extra rehearsals on Sunday evenings prior to contests. Please contact Matthew Waterson (secretary) at to arrange a trial with the band.