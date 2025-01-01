Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 15-Jul-2025

Required:

Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting again on Monday at 11am (21st) and we would welcome any player (all abilities welcome) to join us.We are a friendly group who just love playing together and chatting during our cake and coffee break. BONUS its all free



Contact:

Contact or on 07887717997 for details and more info.

Coming along and blowing with us does not impact your allegiance to your band.

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 3-Jul-2025

Required:

Our COMMUNITY BAND meet fortnightly on a Monday morning (next rehearsal 7th) and we welcome any players who want an extra blow. We require no allegiance just come and enjoy the friendly blow with coffee and cake thrown in.(Its all free)



Contact:

CONTACT Dave Pegram email or 07887717997 for more details.