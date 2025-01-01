                 

Positions Vacant

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 15-Jul-2025

Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting again on Monday at 11am (21st) and we would welcome any player (all abilities welcome) to join us.We are a friendly group who just love playing together and chatting during our cake and coffee break. BONUS its all free

Contact:
Contact or on 07887717997 for details and more info.
Coming along and blowing with us does not impact your allegiance to your band.

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 3-Jul-2025

Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND meet fortnightly on a Monday morning (next rehearsal 7th) and we welcome any players who want an extra blow. We require no allegiance just come and enjoy the friendly blow with coffee and cake thrown in.(Its all free)

Contact:
CONTACT Dave Pegram email or 07887717997 for more details.

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver
What's on

The Hepworth Band - A Summer Proms Concert

Sunday 20 July • Hepworth United Sports Club, Far Lane, Hepworth, Holmfirth. HD9 1RN

Petworth Town Band - Ebernoe Horn Fair

Friday 25 July • Ebernoe Cricket Ground GU28 9LD

Petworth Town Band - Dorset House School Fete

Saturday 26 July • Dorset House School RH20 1PB

Haverhill Silver Band - A Nightingale Sang... (an evening concert)

Saturday 2 August • Foakes Hall, Dunmow CM6 1DG

Haverhill Silver Band - East Anglian Beer & Cider Festival

Sunday 24 August • St Edmundsbury Cathedral, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1QX

Vacancies

Crewe Brass

July 16 • We are looking for CORNET players (position negotiable) to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Crewe Brass

July 16 • Crewe Brass are looking for a Eb BASS player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Crewe Brass

July 16 • Crewe Brass are looking for a BBb BASS player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Pro Cards

Jenny Gartside

Bsc Hons
Jeweller, brass band themed jewellery and pin badges

               

