                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Audley Brass

Posted: 16-Jul-2025

Required:
Audley Brass (1st Section National Finalists) are seeking a first-class SOLO EUPHONIUM player to help us push on to the next level. We have many exciting events in the diary, including no less than 5 beer festivals and Wychavon Festival of Brass.

Contact:
Rehearsals are Wednesdays 7.30-9.30pm and Sundays 7.00-9.00pm at our purpose-built Bandroom in the village of Audley (5 mins from M6 junction 16). For more info or to apply, please contact MD Tom Hancock 07901-537811 / .

  Map to bandroom   Audley Brass

Audley Brass

Posted: 16-Jul-2025

Required:
Audley Brass are seeking a COMMUNITY BAND CONDUCTOR to take our small ensemble to the next level, drive recruitment and bridge the gap between the Community Band and our 1st Section contesting Main Band.

Contact:
Rehearsals take place Sundays 5.30-6.30 at our purpose-built Bandroom in the picturesque village of Audley (5 mins from M6 junction 16). For more information about the band, or to apply, contact Tom Hancock 07901-537811 /

  Map to bandroom   Audley Brass
view all events »

What's on

The Hepworth Band - A Summer Proms Concert

Sunday 20 July • Hepworth United Sports Club, Far Lane, Hepworth, Holmfirth. HD9 1RN

Petworth Town Band - Ebernoe Horn Fair

Friday 25 July • Ebernoe Cricket Ground GU28 9LD

Petworth Town Band - Dorset House School Fete

Saturday 26 July • Dorset House School RH20 1PB

Haverhill Silver Band - A Nightingale Sang... (an evening concert)

Saturday 2 August • Foakes Hall, Dunmow CM6 1DG

Haverhill Silver Band - East Anglian Beer & Cider Festival

Sunday 24 August • St Edmundsbury Cathedral, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1QX

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Lewes, Glynde and Beddingham Brass Band

July 16 • Could you be our new solo euphonium player? We are a friendly 2nd section band who rehearse weekly on Thursdays in Lewes, East Sussex. Our rehearsals are 8pm - 10pm. Join us on our journey with our newly appointed MD!

Audley Brass

July 16 • Audley Brass (1st Section National Finalists) are seeking a first-class SOLO EUPHONIUM player to help us push on to the next level. We have many exciting events in the diary, including no less than 5 beer festivals and Wychavon Festival of Brass.

Audley Brass

July 16 • Audley Brass are seeking a COMMUNITY BAND CONDUCTOR to take our small ensemble to the next level, drive recruitment and bridge the gap between the Community Band and our 1st Section contesting Main Band.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Gary Davies


Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top