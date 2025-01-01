1 to 2 of 2
Audley Brass
Posted: 16-Jul-2025
Required:
Audley Brass (1st Section National Finalists) are seeking a first-class SOLO EUPHONIUM player to help us push on to the next level. We have many exciting events in the diary, including no less than 5 beer festivals and Wychavon Festival of Brass.
Contact:
Rehearsals are Wednesdays 7.30-9.30pm and Sundays 7.00-9.00pm at our purpose-built Bandroom in the village of Audley (5 mins from M6 junction 16). For more info or to apply, please contact MD Tom Hancock 07901-537811 / .
Audley Brass
Posted: 16-Jul-2025
Required:
Audley Brass are seeking a COMMUNITY BAND CONDUCTOR to take our small ensemble to the next level, drive recruitment and bridge the gap between the Community Band and our 1st Section contesting Main Band.
Contact:
Rehearsals take place Sundays 5.30-6.30 at our purpose-built Bandroom in the picturesque village of Audley (5 mins from M6 junction 16). For more information about the band, or to apply, contact Tom Hancock 07901-537811 /