Mereside Brass

Posted: 17-Jul-2025

Required:
MERESIDE BRASS have vacancies for PERCUSSION players. We are a friendly 4th Section band with a sensible calendar of jobs and socials. It would be great to hear from you if you would like to join the band or if you could help out when needed for concerts.

Contact:
Rehearsals are Fridays at 7.30pm at The Venue, Rudheath, Northwich, CW9 7JL.
Email , find us on Facebook or come to a rehearsal

Mereside Brass

Posted: 17-Jul-2025

Required:
MERESIDE BRASS have a vacancy for a SOLO CORNET player maybe PRINCIPAL for the right player. We are a friendly 4th Section band with a sensible calendar of jobs, occasional contests & socials. Players of all ages & sections are welcome to visit or join us

Contact:
Rehearsals are Fridays at 7.30pm at The Venue, Rudheath, Northwich, CW9 7JL.
Email , find us on Facebook or come to a rehearsal

What's on

The Hepworth Band - A Summer Proms Concert

Sunday 20 July • Hepworth United Sports Club, Far Lane, Hepworth, Holmfirth. HD9 1RN

Petworth Town Band - Ebernoe Horn Fair

Friday 25 July • Ebernoe Cricket Ground GU28 9LD

Petworth Town Band - Dorset House School Fete

Saturday 26 July • Dorset House School RH20 1PB

Haverhill Silver Band - A Nightingale Sang... (an evening concert)

Saturday 2 August • Foakes Hall, Dunmow CM6 1DG

Haverhill Silver Band - East Anglian Beer & Cider Festival

Sunday 24 August • St Edmundsbury Cathedral, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1QX

Vacancies

Lewes, Glynde and Beddingham Brass Band

July 16 • Could you be our new solo euphonium player? We are a friendly 2nd section band who rehearse weekly on Thursdays in Lewes, East Sussex. Our rehearsals are 8pm - 10pm. Join us on our journey with our newly appointed MD!

Pro Cards

Gordon Eddison

B Ed (Hons). Member AoBBA.
Conductor and Adjudicator.

               

