Rushden Town Band July 18 • Second Trombone vacancy. A friendly Midlands 1st Section Band, Rushden are looking for a Second Trombone player to come and join us. Great repertoire and concerts plus contests twice per year. Every other year, the band goes on tour.

Welwyn Garden City Band July 18 • We are a friendly & sociable Second Section Band with an exciting and varied summer season of concerts. Due to an employment relocation, we have an immediate vacancy for a FRONT ROW CORNET player.

Bedford Town Band July 18 • Bedford Town Band have vacancies for 1st trombone, 1st horn, EEb and BBb bass. We have several concerts and Wychavon contest in the Autumn. In the last few years the band won the Butlins 2nd section , been promoted to 1st section then 3rd at Wychavon

view all cards » Pro fessional Cards