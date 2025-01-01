1 to 1 of 1
NORTH LAKES BRASS
Posted: 20-Jul-2025
Required:
North Lakes Brass are seeking a CONDUCTOR with the drive to take our friendly band into the 2nd section. We are different from most contesting bands as we rehearse just once a week (Wed), have 2 full band concerts & 4-5 contests per year.
Contact:
Our band room is in Keswick, a beautiful market town & we attract the best players from north Cumbria. Find out more at https://northlakesbrass.weebly.com/
Please contact band manager John Miller in confidence on 07739 173798 or