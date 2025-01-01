Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

NORTH LAKES BRASS

Posted: 20-Jul-2025

Required:

North Lakes Brass are seeking a CONDUCTOR with the drive to take our friendly band into the 2nd section. We are different from most contesting bands as we rehearse just once a week (Wed), have 2 full band concerts & 4-5 contests per year.



Contact:

Our band room is in Keswick, a beautiful market town & we attract the best players from north Cumbria. Find out more at https:/­/­northlakesbrass.weebly.com/

Please contact band manager John Miller in confidence on 07739 173798 or