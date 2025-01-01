1 to 1 of 1
Longridge Band
Posted: 21-Jul-2025
Required:
Due to ill health, Longridge Band invite applications for a SOLO HORN. We are a friendly, committed band, who enjoy a good balance of concerts and contests throughout the year. We rehearse 10 minutes from Jct 31A of the M6, on Wednesday and Friday evening
Contact:
A contribution to travel expenses is given to players travelling a distance.
For more details, please contact our MD Mark Peacock on 07944 109430 / .Map to bandroom Longridge Band