Longridge Band

Posted: 21-Jul-2025

Required:
Due to ill health, Longridge Band invite applications for a SOLO HORN. We are a friendly, committed band, who enjoy a good balance of concerts and contests throughout the year. We rehearse 10 minutes from Jct 31A of the M6, on Wednesday and Friday evening

Contact:
A contribution to travel expenses is given to players travelling a distance.

For more details, please contact our MD Mark Peacock on 07944 109430 / .

  Longridge Band
Vacancies

