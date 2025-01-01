Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Longridge Band

Posted: 21-Jul-2025

Required:

Due to ill health, Longridge Band invite applications for a SOLO HORN. We are a friendly, committed band, who enjoy a good balance of concerts and contests throughout the year. We rehearse 10 minutes from Jct 31A of the M6, on Wednesday and Friday evening



Contact:

A contribution to travel expenses is given to players travelling a distance.

For more details, please contact our MD Mark Peacock on 07944 109430 / .