Tewit Silver Band
Posted: 23-Jul-2025
Required:
Tewit Silver Band is looking for a talented and committed Solo Cornet player to join our dedicated team as we build towards the Scottish Open 25 and beyond. Based in Huby- between Leeds, Bradford, and Harrogate, 5 mins walk from Weeton Station.
Contact:
We rehearse Monday nights (with additional rehearsals before major contests) in our own band room. We offer a welcoming and ambitious band atmosphere with exciting contesting and concert opportunities.
To apply in confidence ring Jayne 07970 915787.