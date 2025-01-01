Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Tewit Silver Band

Posted: 23-Jul-2025

Required:

Tewit Silver Band is looking for a talented and committed Solo Cornet player to join our dedicated team as we build towards the Scottish Open 25 and beyond. Based in Huby- between Leeds, Bradford, and Harrogate, 5 mins walk from Weeton Station.



Contact:

We rehearse Monday nights (with additional rehearsals before major contests) in our own band room. We offer a welcoming and ambitious band atmosphere with exciting contesting and concert opportunities.

To apply in confidence ring Jayne 07970 915787.