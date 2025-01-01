1 to 2 of 2
Bilton Silver Rugby Band
Posted: 23-Jul-2025
Required:
Moving to the West Midlands this autumn or fancy a change of bandroom scenery? The band are looking to recruit a 2nd Euphonium and a Kit Percussionist to help us with our varied and ever expanding range of events.
Contact:
The band rehearses on Mondays and Fridays, close to the centre of Rugby in our own purpose built band room.
Rugby is easily reached via the A14, M1, M6 and A45 as well as by rail.
Interested players should contact
Bilton Silver Rugby Band
Posted: 23-Jul-2025
Required:
With a varied upcoming programme of events and following on from our successful "Musicals" concert and first ever trip to Saddleworth for Whit Friday, the band requires an Eb Bass player to join our group.
Contact:
The band rehearses on Mondays and Fridays, close to the centre of Rugby in our own purpose built band room.
Rugby is easily reached via the A14, M1, M6 and A45 as well as by rail.
Interested players should contact