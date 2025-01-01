                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Posted: 23-Jul-2025

Required:
Moving to the West Midlands this autumn or fancy a change of bandroom scenery? The band are looking to recruit a 2nd Euphonium and a Kit Percussionist to help us with our varied and ever expanding range of events.

Contact:
The band rehearses on Mondays and Fridays, close to the centre of Rugby in our own purpose built band room.
Rugby is easily reached via the A14, M1, M6 and A45 as well as by rail.
Interested players should contact

  Map to bandroom   Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Posted: 23-Jul-2025

Required:
With a varied upcoming programme of events and following on from our successful "Musicals" concert and first ever trip to Saddleworth for Whit Friday, the band requires an Eb Bass player to join our group.

Contact:
The band rehearses on Mondays and Fridays, close to the centre of Rugby in our own purpose built band room.
Rugby is easily reached via the A14, M1, M6 and A45 as well as by rail.
Interested players should contact

  Map to bandroom   Bilton Silver Rugby Band
view all events »

What's on

Petworth Town Band - Ebernoe Horn Fair

Friday 25 July • Ebernoe Cricket Ground GU28 9LD

Petworth Town Band - Dorset House School Fete

Saturday 26 July • Dorset House School RH20 1PB

Dobcross Silver Band - Marsden Silver Prize Band

Sunday 27 July • c/o Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Haverhill Silver Band - A Nightingale Sang... (an evening concert)

Saturday 2 August • Foakes Hall, Dunmow CM6 1DG

Haverhill Silver Band - East Anglian Beer & Cider Festival

Sunday 24 August • St Edmundsbury Cathedral, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1QX

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

The Marple Band

July 24 • Cornet( back row), Baritone, Horn, Bb Bass and Kit percussionist vacancies to join our fabulous band. We are a friendly ambitious 2nd Section band, starting an exciting new musical journey with our MD Nick Birch.

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

July 23 • Moving to the West Midlands this autumn or fancy a change of bandroom scenery? . The band are looking to recruit a 2nd Euphonium and a Kit Percussionist to help us with our varied and ever expanding range of events.

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

July 23 • With a varied upcoming programme of events and following on from our successful "Musicals" concert and first ever trip to Saddleworth for Whit Friday, the band requires an Eb Bass player to join our group.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

David A. Stowell


Conductor and composer

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top