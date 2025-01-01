Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Posted: 23-Jul-2025

Required:

Moving to the West Midlands this autumn or fancy a change of bandroom scenery? The band are looking to recruit a 2nd Euphonium and a Kit Percussionist to help us with our varied and ever expanding range of events.



Contact:

The band rehearses on Mondays and Fridays, close to the centre of Rugby in our own purpose built band room.

Rugby is easily reached via the A14, M1, M6 and A45 as well as by rail.

Interested players should contact

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Posted: 23-Jul-2025

Required:

With a varied upcoming programme of events and following on from our successful "Musicals" concert and first ever trip to Saddleworth for Whit Friday, the band requires an Eb Bass player to join our group.



Contact:

The band rehearses on Mondays and Fridays, close to the centre of Rugby in our own purpose built band room.

Rugby is easily reached via the A14, M1, M6 and A45 as well as by rail.

Interested players should contact