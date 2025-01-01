1 to 1 of 1
Enderby Band
Posted: 24-Jul-2025
Required:
Enderby Band (Leicestershire) are a Championship section band looking for: Bb BASS & PERCUSSION (expressions of interest from any perc disciplines are welcome). We are an ambitious, friendly, band with a sensibly full calendar of contests and concerts.
Contact:
Rehearsals are Tuesday and Friday evenings, 8pm, in the village of Enderby, Leicestershire.
To enquire about playing with Enderby Band, please contact Band Manager, Danielle Thomas on 07974 392076 orEnderby Band