Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band

Posted: 25-Jul-2025

Required:

Ready for a NEW Music Challenge? Dodworth Brass Band, is looking for a new principal cornet as our current player prepares for retirement. Just 5mins from J37 M1 friendly welcoming band with a packed calendar of exciting concerts & events. S75 3RF



Contact:

You'll be supported by an ex-Grimethorpe cornet player offering expert mentoring.

Sound like your next step?

all applications in strictest confidence



Morag — Secretary -07598951484

Mon&Thurs rehearsals 7:30-9:30pm

