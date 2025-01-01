1 to 1 of 1
Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band
Posted: 25-Jul-2025
Required:
Ready for a NEW Music Challenge? Dodworth Brass Band, is looking for a new principal cornet as our current player prepares for retirement. Just 5mins from J37 M1 friendly welcoming band with a packed calendar of exciting concerts & events. S75 3RF
Contact:
You'll be supported by an ex-Grimethorpe cornet player offering expert mentoring.
Sound like your next step?
all applications in strictest confidence
Morag — Secretary -07598951484
Mon&Thurs rehearsals 7:30-9:30pm