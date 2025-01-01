                 

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 29-Jul-2025

Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting again on Monday 4th and would love you to come along and join us for a relaxed blow.There is no impact on your own band just an extra fun blow but with cake and coffeeThe rehearsal is at 11am in our organisations own bandroom

Contact:
Contact Dave Pegram on 07887717997 or for more details

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 15-Jul-2025

Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting again on Monday at 11am (21st) and we would welcome any player (all abilities welcome) to join us.We are a friendly group who just love playing together and chatting during our cake and coffee break. BONUS its all free

Contact:
Contact or on 07887717997 for details and more info.
Coming along and blowing with us does not impact your allegiance to your band.

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 3-Jul-2025

Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND meet fortnightly on a Monday morning (next rehearsal 7th) and we welcome any players who want an extra blow. We require no allegiance just come and enjoy the friendly blow with coffee and cake thrown in.(Its all free)

Contact:
CONTACT Dave Pegram email or 07887717997 for more details.

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver
What's on

Haverhill Silver Band - A Nightingale Sang... (an evening concert)

Saturday 2 August • Foakes Hall, Dunmow CM6 1DG

The Lindley Band - Parp and a Pint

Wednesday 6 August • 14a Holly Bank Road. Lindley. Huddersfield . West Yorkshire HD3 3 JE

Haverhill Silver Band - East Anglian Beer & Cider Festival

Sunday 24 August • St Edmundsbury Cathedral, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1QX

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert in Saffron Hall

Wednesday 27 August • Saffron Hall, Audley End Road, Saffron Walden, Essex CB11 4UH

Contest: 171st British Open

Saturday 6 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Nigel Seaman

ARMCM ARNCM
Conductor, band trainer, teacher and adjudicator

               

