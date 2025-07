Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Uckfield Concert Brass

Posted: 30-Jul-2025

Required:

Principal, front & back row cornets + Eb bass player(s) wanted for our friendly & inclusive band. We rehearse every Tuesday evening at 8:00pm at The Alma Public House, Framfield Road, Uckfield TN22 5AJ, a relaxed, sociable venue. Warm welcome guaranteed!



Contact:

Visit www.uckfieldconcertbrass.com or email for more information, or just drop in and meet us on a Tuesday!