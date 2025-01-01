Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Alder Valley Brass

Posted: 30-Jul-2025

Required:

We are looking for a front row cornet player to join our ambitious, busy and sociable 2nd section band (national finalists 2023). We have a good blend of concerts, engagements and contests. Rehearsals Mondays and Thursdays 8-10pm in Farnham, Surrey



Contact:

Please apply in the strictest confidence to our MD Dave Hatton at

Alder Valley Brass

Posted: 28-Jul-2025

Required:

We are looking for BBb bass and soprano cornet players to join our ambitious, busy and sociable 2nd section band (national finalists 2023) with a good blend of concerts, engagements and contests. Rehearsals Mondays and Thursdays 8-10pm in Farnham, Surrey



Contact:

Please apply in the strictest confidence to our MD Dave Hatton at