Alder Valley Brass
Posted: 30-Jul-2025
Required:
We are looking for a front row cornet player to join our ambitious, busy and sociable 2nd section band (national finalists 2023). We have a good blend of concerts, engagements and contests. Rehearsals Mondays and Thursdays 8-10pm in Farnham, Surrey
Contact:
Please apply in the strictest confidence to our MD Dave Hatton at
Alder Valley Brass
Posted: 28-Jul-2025
Required:
We are looking for BBb bass and soprano cornet players to join our ambitious, busy and sociable 2nd section band (national finalists 2023) with a good blend of concerts, engagements and contests. Rehearsals Mondays and Thursdays 8-10pm in Farnham, Surrey
Contact:
Please apply in the strictest confidence to our MD Dave Hatton at