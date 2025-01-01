Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Cheltenham Silver Band

Posted: 2-Aug-2025

Required:

Musical Director : Cheltenham Silver Academy Band Following the relocation of our current conductor we are looking for a progressive, passionate and dedicated individual to lead our Academy Band, and to support our continued improvement.



Contact:

More information: www.cheltsilver.uk/­csab-md

Applications: please email our Chair, Adrian, at , summarising your experience, what you would bring to our band family, and any other information you think would be relevant.