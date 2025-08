Petworth Town Band August 4 • Petworth Town Band have vacancies for BASS TROMBONE, CORNET and TUBA. We are an active band with a full calendar of engagements. We would welcome new players to join us and our happy band of players.

Otley Brass Association August 4 • Front Row/Solo Cornet. An exciting opportunity has arisen for new front row/ solo cornet players to join our friendly non-contesting band. We practice every Tuesday evening 7.30-9.45pm at Otley Courthouse, Otley, Leeds, LS21 3AN

Cheltenham Silver Band August 2 • Musical Director : Cheltenham Silver Academy Band. . Following the relocation of our current conductor we are looking for a progressive, passionate and dedicated individual to lead our Academy Band, and to support our continued improvement.

