wantage silver band

Posted: 5-Aug-2025

Required:

Wantage Band (Championship Section) have a vacancy for a BASS PLAYER, Eb or Bb. The band are ideally looking for an experienced player but are committed to giving younger players opportunities. There are always openings to teach and conduct at WSB too.



Contact:

The band rehearses on Wednesdays from 8pm and Sundays from 7:30pm with MD Chris King. To find out more, email and someone will be in touch to invite you along to a rehearsal asap. Visit www.wantageband org to find out more.