Elland Silver Band August 5 • Are seeking a SOLO CORNET player and a 3rd CORNET player to complete our line up for our exciting autumn / winter season of concerts & contests. Rehearsals are Monday & Thursday evenings 8 -10pm at our bandroom in Elland HX5 9AZ.

wantage silver band August 5 • Wantage Band (Championship Section) have a vacancy for a BASS PLAYER, Eb or Bb. The band are ideally looking for an experienced player but are committed to giving younger players opportunities. There are always openings to teach and conduct at WSB too.

Petworth Town Band August 4 • Petworth Town Band have vacancies for BASS TROMBONE, CORNET and TUBA. We are an active band with a full calendar of engagements. We would welcome new players to join us and our happy band of players.

