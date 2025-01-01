                 

Mereside Brass

Posted: 7-Aug-2025

Required:
MERESIDE BRASS have vacancies for PERCUSSION players. We are a friendly 4th Section band with a sensible calendar of jobs and socials. It would be great to hear from you if you would like to join the band or if you could help out when needed for concerts.

Contact:
Rehearsals are Fridays at 7.30pm at The Venue, Rudheath, Northwich, CW9 7JL.
Email , visit our website www.meresidebrass.co.uk, find us on Facebook or come to a rehearsal

  Map to bandroom   Mereside Brass

Mereside Brass

Posted: 7-Aug-2025

Required:
MERESIDE BRASS have a vacancy for a SOLO CORNET player maybe PRINCIPAL for the right player. We are a friendly 4th Section band with a sensible calendar of jobs, occasional contests & socials. Players of all ages & sections are welcome to visit or join us

Contact:
Rehearsals are Fridays at 7.30pm at The Venue, Rudheath, Northwich, CW9 7JL.
Email , visit our website www.meresidebrass.co.uk, find us on Facebook or come to a rehearsal

  Map to bandroom   Mereside Brass

view all events »

What's on

The Lindley Band - Parp and a Pint

Wednesday 6 August • 14a Holly Bank Road. Lindley. Huddersfield . West Yorkshire HD3 3 JE

Cheltenham Silver Band - Brass (and percussion) and Beer

Friday 8 August • St. Barnabas Church Hall, Orchard Way, Cheltenham GL51 7JY

Cheltenham Silver Band - Brass (and percussion) and Beer

Friday 15 August • St. Barnabas Church Hall, Orchard Way, Cheltenham, GL51 7JY GL52 7JY

Cheltenham Silver Band - Brass (and percussion) and Beer

Friday 22 August • St. Barnabas Church Hall, Orchard Way, Cheltenham, GL51 7JY GL51 7JY

Haverhill Silver Band - East Anglian Beer & Cider Festival

Sunday 24 August • St Edmundsbury Cathedral, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1QX

