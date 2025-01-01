1 to 1 of 1
Shirley Band
Posted: 9-Aug-2025
Required:
The Shirley Band invite applications for the position of MUSICAL DIRECTOR. Due to relocation, we now seek a Musical Director to maintain a high standard of playing and to produce varied programmes for our sell-out concert series together with contests.
Contact:
The position is to commence from October 2025. We are a 1st Section Midlands Band, 5 minutes from Junction 4 of the M42 and rehearse Wednesday and Friday evenings from 8pm to 10pm. Please apply in confidence to Brian Johnson at