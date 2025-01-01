1 to 1 of 1
Dobcross Silver Band
Posted: 17-Aug-2025
Required:
PERCUSSIONIST required to join the current 3rd Section North West Champions trophy winning percussion section. First gig, the National Finals in September! Either Kit or Tuned as we have 2 talented players in the team already who need another partner!
Contact:
Top notch equipment on hand and exciting things happening here with a view to further progression. Great socials too!
Apply in confidence.
Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257
Brent Warren
07809 560774
