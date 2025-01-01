1 to 2 of 2
Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band
Posted: 17-Aug-2025
Required:
Looking for our next Multi-Tasker! Dodworth Brass Band, is looking for a percussionist able to play kit own Bandroom, no packing up & down between rehearsals kit supplied, Premier & a Mapex (full kit on both) just bring own â€˜breakablesâ€™ lifts available
Contact:
flexible rehearsals available
music types — film, pop, rock, musicals, folk, classical
opportunities for features & solos too!
Bandroom — S75 3RF, 5mins from J37 M1
Mon/Thurs 730-930pm
Secretary — 07598951484
MD GEOF BENSON
Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band
Posted: 25-Jul-2025
Required:
Ready for a NEW Music Challenge? Dodworth Brass Band, is looking for a new principal cornet as our current player prepares for retirement. Just 5mins from J37 M1 friendly welcoming band with a packed calendar of exciting concerts & events. S75 3RF
Contact:
You'll be supported by an ex-Grimethorpe cornet player offering expert mentoring.
Sound like your next step?
all applications in strictest confidence
Morag — Secretary -07598951484
Mon&Thurs rehearsals 7:30-9:30pm