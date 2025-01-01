Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band

Posted: 17-Aug-2025

Required:

Looking for our next Multi-Tasker! Dodworth Brass Band, is looking for a percussionist able to play kit own Bandroom, no packing up & down between rehearsals kit supplied, Premier & a Mapex (full kit on both) just bring own â€˜breakablesâ€™ lifts available



Contact:

flexible rehearsals available

music types — film, pop, rock, musicals, folk, classical

opportunities for features & solos too!

Bandroom — S75 3RF, 5mins from J37 M1

Mon/Thurs 730-930pm



Secretary — 07598951484

MD GEOF BENSON

Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band

Posted: 25-Jul-2025

Required:

Ready for a NEW Music Challenge? Dodworth Brass Band, is looking for a new principal cornet as our current player prepares for retirement. Just 5mins from J37 M1 friendly welcoming band with a packed calendar of exciting concerts & events. S75 3RF



Contact:

You'll be supported by an ex-Grimethorpe cornet player offering expert mentoring.

Sound like your next step?

all applications in strictest confidence



Morag — Secretary -07598951484

Mon&Thurs rehearsals 7:30-9:30pm

