Regent Brass
Posted: 20-Aug-2025
Required:
Regent Brass (Championship Section) seek Bass Trombone, Eb/Bb Bass & Percussion. Shortlisted for 4barsrest Lower Section Band of the Year 2024, we have a balanced schedule of innovative concerts & contests, regularly premiering new music.
Contact:
The band rehearses on Thursdays from 7:30pm at Chalk Farm Salvation Army Hall next to Chalk Farm tube station with MD Alan Duguid. To find out more, email and we'll be in touch to invite you to a rehearsal.