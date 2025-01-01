1 to 2 of 2
wantage silver band
Posted: 22-Aug-2025
Required:
Wantage Community Brass (non-competitive) are looking to recruit a new Musical Director. The group is unique in that the average age is almost certainly around 70! They rehearse on Tue from 4pm and Thu from 7pm (both times flexible depending on person).
Contact:
Please visit www.wantageband.org to find out more about WSB generally. Email for any questions or to express an interest in the position. Closing date Friday 19th September. Auditions likely to take place from w/c 6th October.
wantage silver band
Posted: 5-Aug-2025
Required:
Wantage Band (Championship Section) have a vacancy for a BASS PLAYER, Eb or Bb. The band are ideally looking for an experienced player but are committed to giving younger players opportunities. There are always openings to teach and conduct at WSB too.
Contact:
The band rehearses on Wednesdays from 8pm and Sundays from 7:30pm with MD Chris King. To find out more, email and someone will be in touch to invite you along to a rehearsal asap. Visit www.wantageband org to find out more.