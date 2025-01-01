Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band

Posted: 24-Aug-2025

Required:

Principal Cornet Due to planned retirement Own band room (no shifting gear between rehearsals), S75 3RF, less than 5 mins fromJ37 M1 Yamaha Zeno cornet for your use Regular 20+ every rehearsal Monday & Thursdays 1930-2130 MD GEOF BENSON



Contact:

Contact, in strictest confidence,



Morag — Secretary — 07598951484

www.dodworthcollieryband.co.uk



Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band

Posted: 17-Aug-2025

Required:

Looking for our next Multi-Tasker! Dodworth Brass Band, is looking for a percussionist able to play kit own Bandroom, no packing up & down between rehearsals kit supplied, Premier & a Mapex (full kit on both) just bring own â€˜breakablesâ€™ lifts available



Contact:

flexible rehearsals available

music types — film, pop, rock, musicals, folk, classical

opportunities for features & solos too!

Bandroom — S75 3RF, 5mins from J37 M1

Mon/Thurs 730-930pm



Secretary — 07598951484

MD GEOF BENSON