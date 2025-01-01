                 

Positions Vacant

Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band

Posted: 24-Aug-2025

Required:
Principal Cornet Due to planned retirement Own band room (no shifting gear between rehearsals), S75 3RF, less than 5 mins fromJ37 M1 Yamaha Zeno cornet for your use Regular 20+ every rehearsal Monday & Thursdays 1930-2130 MD GEOF BENSON

Contact:
Contact, in strictest confidence,

Morag — Secretary — 07598951484

www.dodworthcollieryband.co.uk

  Map to bandroom   Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band

Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band

Posted: 17-Aug-2025

Required:
Looking for our next Multi-Tasker! Dodworth Brass Band, is looking for a percussionist able to play kit own Bandroom, no packing up & down between rehearsals kit supplied, Premier & a Mapex (full kit on both) just bring own â€˜breakablesâ€™ lifts available

Contact:
flexible rehearsals available
music types — film, pop, rock, musicals, folk, classical
opportunities for features & solos too!
Bandroom — S75 3RF, 5mins from J37 M1
Mon/Thurs 730-930pm

Secretary — 07598951484
MD GEOF BENSON

  Map to bandroom   Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band
What's on

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert in Saffron Hall

Wednesday 27 August • Saffron Hall, Audley End Road, Saffron Walden, Essex CB11 4UH

Uckfield Concert Brass - Eastbourne Bandstand 1812 Concert

Wednesday 27 August • Eastbourne Bandstand, Lower Grand Parade, Eastbourne. BN21 3AD

Cheltenham Silver Band - Brass (and percussion) and Beer

Friday 29 August • St. Barnabas Church Hall, Orchard Way, Cheltenham, GL51 7JY GL51 7JY

Dobcross Silver Band - Yorkshire Imperial Band

Sunday 31 August • c/o Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Contest: 171st British Open

Saturday 6 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies

Chinnor Silver

August 26 • Our COMMUNITY BAND would love players to join us at our next rehearsal on Monday 1st at 11am in our own bandroom.. It's just an extra chance for a friendly blow with cake,coffee and good company.. Does not affect allegiance to your main band

wantage silver band

August 22 • Wantage Community Brass (non-competitive) are looking to recruit a new Musical Director. The group is unique in that the average age is almost certainly around 70! They rehearse on Tue from 4pm and Thu from 7pm (both times flexible depending on person).

Pro Cards

Martyn Evans

BEd (Hons) NABBC member
Conductor, Band Trainer, Teacher, Adjudicator

               

