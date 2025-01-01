1 to 2 of 2
Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band
Posted: 24-Aug-2025
Required:
Principal Cornet Due to planned retirement Own band room (no shifting gear between rehearsals), S75 3RF, less than 5 mins fromJ37 M1 Yamaha Zeno cornet for your use Regular 20+ every rehearsal Monday & Thursdays 1930-2130 MD GEOF BENSON
Contact:
Contact, in strictest confidence,
Morag — Secretary — 07598951484
www.dodworthcollieryband.co.uk
Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band
Posted: 17-Aug-2025
Required:
Looking for our next Multi-Tasker! Dodworth Brass Band, is looking for a percussionist able to play kit own Bandroom, no packing up & down between rehearsals kit supplied, Premier & a Mapex (full kit on both) just bring own â€˜breakablesâ€™ lifts available
Contact:
flexible rehearsals available
music types — film, pop, rock, musicals, folk, classical
opportunities for features & solos too!
Bandroom — S75 3RF, 5mins from J37 M1
Mon/Thurs 730-930pm
Secretary — 07598951484
MD GEOF BENSON