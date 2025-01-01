Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Enderby Band

Posted: 30-Aug-2025

Required:

Enderby Band (Leicestershire, Championship section) seek: 2nd EUPHONIUM, Bb BASS & PERCUSSION (expressions of interest from any perc disciplines are welcome). We are an ambitious, friendly band with a sensibly full calendar of contests and concerts.



Contact:

Rehearsals are Tuesday and Friday evenings, 8-10pm, in the village of Enderby, Leicestershire.

To enquire about playing with Enderby Band, please contact Band Manager, Danielle Thomas on 07974 392076 or