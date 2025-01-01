                 

Enderby Band

Posted: 30-Aug-2025

Required:
Enderby Band (Leicestershire, Championship section) seek: 2nd EUPHONIUM, Bb BASS & PERCUSSION (expressions of interest from any perc disciplines are welcome). We are an ambitious, friendly band with a sensibly full calendar of contests and concerts.

Contact:
Rehearsals are Tuesday and Friday evenings, 8-10pm, in the village of Enderby, Leicestershire.

To enquire about playing with Enderby Band, please contact Band Manager, Danielle Thomas on 07974 392076 or

  Enderby Band
What's on

Dobcross Silver Band - Yorkshire Imperial Band

Sunday 31 August • c/o Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Contest: 171st British Open

Saturday 6 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Saturday 13 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Sunday 14 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham. . *Please note as of 24th August 2023 the date is provisional according to Kapitol Promotions website GL50 4SH

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band at Petworth Heritage weekend

Saturday 20 September • Centre of Petworth Town GU28 OAH

Vacancies

Petworth Town Band

August 30 • Petworth Town Band have vacancies for BASS TROMBONE, CORNET and TUBA. We are an active band with a full calendar of engagements and are led by our inspirational MD Paula Streeter. We would welcome new players to join our band

Stretford Band

August 30 • Our community based Stretford Band (Manchester) needs YOU! We are looking for enthusiastic bass, trombone and percussion players or any player who fancies a relaxed blow without the pressure of competition. No auditions. Good fun guaranteed. . .

