1 to 1 of 1
Enderby Band
Posted: 30-Aug-2025
Required:
Enderby Band (Leicestershire, Championship section) seek: 2nd EUPHONIUM, Bb BASS & PERCUSSION (expressions of interest from any perc disciplines are welcome). We are an ambitious, friendly band with a sensibly full calendar of contests and concerts.
Contact:
Rehearsals are Tuesday and Friday evenings, 8-10pm, in the village of Enderby, Leicestershire.
To enquire about playing with Enderby Band, please contact Band Manager, Danielle Thomas on 07974 392076 orEnderby Band