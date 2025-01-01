1 to 2 of 2
Petworth Town Band
Posted: 30-Aug-2025
Required:
Petworth Town Band have vacancies for BASS TROMBONE, CORNET and TUBA. We are an active band with a full calendar of engagements and are led by our inspirational MD Paula Streeter. We would welcome new players to join our band
Contact:
To join a rehearsal and join the band please contact our Band Manager Martyn Streeter on 07734 366402 or email . Rehearsals take place on a Monday 7 pm to 8.30 pm at Hampers Green Petworth GU28 9NL
