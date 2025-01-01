Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Petworth Town Band

Posted: 30-Aug-2025

Required:

Petworth Town Band have vacancies for BASS TROMBONE, CORNET and TUBA. We are an active band with a full calendar of engagements and are led by our inspirational MD Paula Streeter. We would welcome new players to join our band



Contact:

To join a rehearsal and join the band please contact our Band Manager Martyn Streeter on 07734 366402 or email . Rehearsals take place on a Monday 7 pm to 8.30 pm at Hampers Green Petworth GU28 9NL

