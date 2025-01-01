Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Posted: 2-Sep-2025

Required:

Are you moving to the West Midlands this autumn or possibly fancy a change of bandroom scenery? The band are looking to recruit an Eb bass and a Kit Percussionist to help us with our varied and ever expanding range of events.



Contact:

The band rehearses on Mondays and Fridays at 7-45pm close to the centre of Rugby in our own purpose built band room.

Rugby is easily reached via the A14, M1, M6 and A45 as well as by rail.

Interested players should contact