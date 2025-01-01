                 

Positions Vacant

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Posted: 2-Sep-2025

Required:
Are you moving to the West Midlands this autumn or possibly fancy a change of bandroom scenery? The band are looking to recruit an Eb bass and a Kit Percussionist to help us with our varied and ever expanding range of events.

Contact:
The band rehearses on Mondays and Fridays at 7-45pm close to the centre of Rugby in our own purpose built band room.
Rugby is easily reached via the A14, M1, M6 and A45 as well as by rail.
Interested players should contact

  Map to bandroom   Bilton Silver Rugby Band
Contest: 171st British Open

Saturday 6 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Saturday 13 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Sunday 14 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham. . *Please note as of 24th August 2023 the date is provisional according to Kapitol Promotions website GL50 4SH

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band at Petworth Heritage weekend

Saturday 20 September • Centre of Petworth Town GU28 OAH

Cheltenham Silver Band - Holst Birthday Concert

Saturday 20 September • All Saints Church, All Saints Road, Pittville, Cheltenham GL52 2HG

Rushden Town Band

September 2 • 2nd Trombone position has become vacant as current holder off to University. Rehearsals Mondays and Wednesday at Rushden Hall. RTB is a friendly 1st Section band who have recently come back from their second tour abroad and also released their first CD.

Cross Keys Silver Band

September 2 • We're looking for a 2nd Trombone player to join a strong section in a 2nd Section band based in South Wales. We have a number of community engagements and contests lined up for the rest of the year and into 2026. Rehearsals are from 19:30 on Tuesdays.

