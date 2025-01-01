                 

Crewe Brass

Posted: 5-Sep-2025

Required:
We are looking for FLUGEL player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance or phone 07955725071:

  Map to bandroom   Crewe Brass

Crewe Brass

Posted: 17-Aug-2025

Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for PERCUSSION (TUNED and KIT) to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance or phone 07955725071:
.

  Map to bandroom   Crewe Brass

Crewe Brass

Posted: 17-Aug-2025

Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for a BBb BASS player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance or phone 07955725071:

  Map to bandroom   Crewe Brass

Crewe Brass

Posted: 17-Aug-2025

Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for a Eb BASS player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance or phone 07955725071:

  Map to bandroom   Crewe Brass

Crewe Brass

Posted: 17-Aug-2025

Required:
We are looking for CORNET players (position negotiable) to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance or phone 07955725071:

  Map to bandroom   Crewe Brass
view all events »

What's on

Contest: 171st British Open

Saturday 6 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Saturday 13 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Sunday 14 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham. . *Please note as of 24th August 2023 the date is provisional according to Kapitol Promotions website GL50 4SH

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band at Petworth Heritage weekend

Saturday 20 September • Centre of Petworth Town GU28 OAH

Cheltenham Silver Band - Holst Birthday Concert

Saturday 20 September • All Saints Church, All Saints Road, Pittville, Cheltenham GL52 2HG

